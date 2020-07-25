Regis Philbin, iconic US TV host, dies aged 88

Image copyright

Veteran American broadcaster Regis Philbin has actually passed away at the age of 88, a household declaration states.

The talk program host, star and speaker began operate in TV in the mid-50 s, and ended up being popular with the nationwide talk program “Live! with Regis”, initially with Kathie Lee Gifford, then Kelly Ripa.

He revealed in 2011 he was retiring from the weekday program, after he had actually hosted it for more than 25 years.

He likewise provided the US variation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

A family statement to People magazine read: “For his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

He passed away on Friday of natural causes, People stated.

President Donald Trump tweeted his acknowledgements, calling Philbin “one of the greats”.

President Donald Trump tweeted his acknowledgements, calling Philbin "one of the greats".

One of the greats in the history of tv, Regis Philbin has actually handed down to even higher airwaves, at88 He was a great individual, and my pal. He kept informing me to run forPresident Holds the record for "most live television", and he did it well. Regis, we like you … — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020

Regis Philbin was honoured several times in his profession, taking house 3 Daytime Emmy awards, and a LifetimeAchievement

He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2006 and got a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2003.

As he revealed his retirement from Live! with Regis and Kelly, he stated: “There is a time that everything must come to an end for certain people on camera – especially certain old people.”

The New York City- born Philbin likewise provided the US variation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and the very first series of America’s Got Talent.

A Guinness World Records entry states: “The most hours on US television is 16,746.50 hours by presenter Regis Philbin (USA) whose career spans 52 years as of 15 September 2011.”

Talk reveal host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted: “Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched.”