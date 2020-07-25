Regis Philbin, iconic television host, dead at 88

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his household informed People in a declaration.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

REGIS PHILBIN STATES GOODBYE TO EARLY MORNING PROGRAM AFTER 28 YEARS

This is a breaking newspaper article. Please examine back for updates.