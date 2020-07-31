Regis Philbin buried at his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame

The renowned tv host passed away recently at the age of 88 from cardiac arrest.

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD RECALLS LAST CONSULTING WITH REGIS PHILBIN PRIOR TO HIS DEATH: ‘IT WAS SO PRECIOUS’

“The Philbin household wished to bring Regis back to the location he enjoyed a lot for a personal funeral service and burial. That took place on Wednesday, and he is now resting in peace at Notre Dame,” school representative Dennis Brown stated in an e-mail.

The genial tv host and character finished from Notre Dame in 1953 and was a passionate alum, frequently going back to the South Bend school for football video games, pep rallies, banquets, performances and other occasions, the South Bend Tribune reported.

In 2001, he offered $2.75 million to the school to develop the Philbin Studio Theatre, suggested for lab and performance-arts productions, at its DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

REGIS PHILBIN’S HOUSEHOLD ‘OVERWHELMED’ BY LOVE AFTER HIS DEATH, REQUESTS CONTRIBUTIONS TO ASSIST NEW YORKERS IN REQUIREMENT

School president theRev John Jenkins applauded Philbin for his dedication to the school in a declaration today, stating that “Regis regaled millions on air through the years, oftentimes sharing a passionate love for his alma mater with viewers.”

Phibin passed away of natural causes on July 24, simply over a month prior to his 89 th birthday. He retired in 2011 following a long tv profession that consisted of hosting the syndicated early morning programs “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” from 1985-2000– with co-host Kathie Lee Gifford— and “Live! with Regis and Kelly”– with Kelly Ripa– from 2001 till his retirement.

He likewise later on hosted the video game program “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

The Associated Press added to this report.