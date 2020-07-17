Regional Victorians told to wear masks as state records 428 new COVID-19 cases

All regional Victorians have been advised to wear masks to prevent similar coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Melbourne after the state recorded its highest daily jump of 428 new COVID-19 cases.

Country towns in the state have managed to avoid strict lockdown after Melbourne and Mitchell Shire were taken back to stage three restrictions last week.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria stands at 4,750, of which 4,310 are from Melbourne and only 311 are from regional towns.

State Premier Daniel Andrews warned residents of small towns to wear a mask to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

‘If you are out and about in regional Victoria and you do not think you can maintain social distancing then we request that you wear a mask,’ he said.

‘That is a small thing but it can make a really big difference in stopping the spread of this virus and keeping those low numbers in regional Victoria very low, so we do not have to change the settings and the rules for regional areas of our state.’

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire residents are only allowed to leave their homes for four reasons which include: exercise, work, to buy essential items and for medical attention.

In regional towns like Geelong, shops remain open and people are free to catch up for a beer and a coffee.

Though Mr Andrews warned it was necessary for regional Victorians to take personal responsibility and wear a mask to avoid similar lockdown measures.

‘That mask can be home-made. That mask can be purchased, it can take the form of simply wearing a scarf.

‘All these things, they never eliminate risk but they reduce risk and that is something that all of us should be completely focused on.’

Three more people – a man and woman in their 80s and a man in his 70s – have also died, taking the state’s death toll to 32 and the national death toll to 116.

A total of 122 Victorians are in hospital with 31 fighting for their lives. The state conducted 24,409 tests, maintaining one of the highest testing rates in the world.

The new daily figure is Victoria’s highest, beating the 317 new cases recorded on Thursday.

Mr Andrews was not yet prepared to move to draconian Stage-4 lockdowns but said Melburnians must be vigilant if that was to be prevented.

‘It’s well too early for us to be moving to a whole new stage,’ he said on Thursday.

‘If you want to make that less likely, if you want to get out of these sort of restrictions as fast as as possible, then we all have to play our part.’

Victoria Police issued $107,000 in fines in 24 hours leading up to Thursday’s announcement, many to people who were at illegal parties. Gatherings of more than two are banned in Melbourne.