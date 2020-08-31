Regional hospitals close coronavirus departments amid decrease in number of Covid-19 cases – Panorama

Gyumri Infectious Hospital in addition to Spitak and Martuni Medical Centers go back to their routine operation as the coronavirus departments have actually been closed down amid the lowering number of infections throughout the nation. As the Spokeswoman at the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan notified, a reasonably steady scenario with coronavirus epidemic is observed in the nation and there is no requirement to assign unique departments within regional medical centers for treatment of Covid -19 clients.

As Nikoghosyan notified, total 67 Covid -19 clients will be moved to Yerevan from regional hospitals to continue their treatment in the capital. Once the clients discharge from hospitals, the Ministry of Health will arrange their go back to house.

In Nikoghosyan’s words, Martuni Medical Center and Gyumri Infectious Hospital nevertheless will continue to act as triage center to find Covid -19 clients and arrange their transfer to Yerevan for future treatment.

As of Monday August 31, just Kapan Medical Center has actually a designated department for coronavirus clients, Nikoghosyan stated.

To remind, Armenia verified 31 brand-new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 43,781 as of 11 a.m. Monday, August 31. The number of active cases is 4,912.