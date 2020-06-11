Regime orders citizens to attend pro-Assad rally – Middle East Monitor

The Syrian authorities have reportedly forced students and other citizens to be involved in a rally in the southern city of Sweida in support of President Bashar Al-Assad and from the sanctions imposed on his regime by the United States.

An audio recording leaked yesterday revealed the pinnacle of the National Union of Syrian Students in Sweida ordering students to attend the protest today. They were threatened with “severe consequences” when they did not arrive.

Assad regime threatens university and institutes students in Suwayda city when they do not turn out tomorrow for support Assad and his regime

A pro-Assad demonstration will soon be compulsory for students tomorrow, at 09:00 am — Mohammed Ghorab (@MGhorab3) June 9, 2020

“This is of critical responsibility, high accountability, and grave consequence!” the Union leader is heard saying. “I repeat… critical responsibility, high accountability, and there will be grave consequences for everyone! I repeat! Whoever fails to attend will suffer grave consequences!”

The staged pro-regime rally – which predictably drew large crowds today – can be found in response to a series of protests against Assad over the past day or two within Sweida. They have already been revived specially by the economic recession that Syria is currently facing and the next hunger and hardships that ordinary citizens are experiencing.

After residents of Sweida protested for the 3rd day in a row yesterday, calling for Assad’s resignation, security forces began to arrest demonstrators. Today’s pro-regime rally was organised to counter such sentiments and focus instead on the effects folks sanctions.

The open anti-regime protests have already been a rare occurrence given the previous brutal crackdowns through the decade of civil war. They started while the Syrian economy crashed over the past 6 months. The cost of basic essentials and food has doubled because the value of the Syrian pound plunged by over two-thirds, reportedly leaving around 9.3 million people suffering from food insecurity within the country.