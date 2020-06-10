Reggie Bush’s USC Ban Over After 10 Years, ‘I’ve Dreamed of This Day’

Breaking News

Reggie Bush‘s dissociation with USC is dissolving … the college is predicted to formally finish his ban from this system this month after 10 YEARS of exile.

Bush was famously banished from having an affiliation along with his alma mater means again in 2010 … after an NCAA investigation decided the previous RB obtained improper advantages throughout his time on the college.

As we beforehand reported, there was a main NCAA rule change not too long ago which mainly decreased any main disassociation to a 10-year disassociation.

USC interim athletic director Dave Roberts identified that June 2020 would mark the 10-year mark … and hinted the college wish to deliver Bush again.

And now, according to ESPN, that is precisely what’s occurring — with the 2 sides “in the process of finalizing an agreement that would allow [Bush] to be reinstated.”

As we beforehand reported … after Bush was busted, USC was hit with mega sanctions, together with the loss of scholarships and being stripped of its 2004 nationwide championship.

Reggie was additionally ordered to offer again his 2005 Heisman Trophy.

Bush has been very vocal concerning the ban through the years, lamenting that USC needed to pay so harshly for all of it.

“It was a horrible feeling, one of the worst feelings in the world,” Bush simply told The Athletic final month. “It felt like I died when I had to hear that there weren’t gonna be scholarships for kids because of me or because of something connected to me.”

“I’m still not over that. It’s just something you learn to live with.”

It’s unclear how and precisely when SC will re-welcome again Bush … however former Trojans like LenDale White — who’s been campaigning to get Reggie again for YEARS — will little doubt be thrilled nonetheless.



