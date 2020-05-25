Reggie Bush says college athletes need financial guidance if they’re getting paid

MICHIGAN’S JIM HARBAUGH: COLLEGE ATHLETE MUST HAVE THE ABILITY TO PROCLAIM FOR NFL DRAFT ‘AFTER ANY PERIOD HE SELECTS’

“Guidance is the one thing that young athletes coming through the college system miss on so much,” Bush informed the publication. “I missed on it. They’re about to start paying college athletes. This is something that has never been experienced before, and it’s going to destroy some people if their foundation is not in the right place.”

In April, the NCAA introduced that it sustained a proposition to permit athletes to authorize recommendation as well as promotion bargains, as long as their institutions are not associated with the repayment as well as their logo designs are not utilized. The feasible guideline modification is anticipated to be outlined over the following couple of months, as well as there will certainly be an official ballot established for following January.

NCAA BOARD SUSTAINS NAME, PHOTO AND ALSO SIMILARITY PAYMENT

Bush, that had a strong 11- year profession in the NFL, voluntarily waived his 2005 Heisman Trophy after he as well as his household apparently obtained inappropriate take advantage of representatives while he went to USC.

But currently reviewing his football trip, the existing Fox Sports college football expert recognizes just how much of an “open target” a person in his footwear might be for individuals to manipulate.

“The one thing I wish I had early in my career is proper financial knowledge,” Bush stated. “I worked with excellent representatives, as well as I worked with a great group. But I permitted that excellent group to choose for me. I’m not claiming I’m declaring bankruptcy, yet if I had the correct understanding at that time, some points would certainly be various.

“People just assume, ‘Well, you got all this money, so you’re good.’ It’s actually the opposite. The more money you have, the more danger you’re in,” Bush included. “Because now you’re a freaking open target for a lot of people. It’s a nasty world out there, and it’s about to get nastier. You’re going to really start to see the true colors of a lot of people, and a lot of businesses too. You’re going to see people doing some crazy stuff to make money, because our market is crashing.”