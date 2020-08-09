Regal Reality slams Sovereign Stakes rivals | Racing News

Sir Michael Stoute commemorated his very first Group- race winner of the season as Regal Reality recuperated to his finest with success in the AJN Steelstock Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury.

Without a win to his name considering that landing in 2015’s Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown, the Cheveley Park Stud- owned gelding (7-1) returned to winning methods on his go back to a mile in the Group Three reward.

Settled in behind the early rate eliminated by Marie’s Diamond and preferred Motakhayyel, the five-year-old winner – racing in a newbie visor – revealed a wise turn of foot when sent out on by Richard Kingscote simply outside the furlong pole prior to crossing the line 3 and a half lengths clear of Beat Le Bon.

Cheveley Park’s Chris Richardson stated: “He is flexible relating to the journey, however the hang back to a mile plainly worked.

“The ground is so crucial to him, however. If he is on his video game on the day and when things go right he is extremely gifted, as we saw when he ran so well in the Eclipse in 2015. He was constantly going to win today, as he was taking a trip so well.

“The visor assisted him focus which made a big distinction which was a great call from Sir Michael Stoute.

“We have actually constantly thought in this horse and in fairness he ran a great race in soft ground at Royal Ascot, then the last …