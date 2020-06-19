Refugees detained at Brisbane’s Kangaroo Point Central hotel have denied claims that activists’ blockade of the hotel has endangered their safety.

The acting immigration minister, Alan Tudge, told ABC Radio Brisbane on Tuesday that the protesters’ presence outside the inner-city hotel had forced the us government to remove health care professionals from the hotel.

“So these protesters are actually putting at greater risk these detainees, the very people who they say they care about,” that he said.

Alan Tudge

(@AlanTudgeMP) Don’t believe the @AustralianLabor and @Greens activists protesting at Kangaroo Point immigration detention facility. I discussed the facts with @abcbrisbane today: https://t.co/U81kILn9pV



The claim echoed comments by the Australian Border Force commissioner, Michael Outram, the day before that protests outside detention centres had prevented the delivery of meals and stopped detainees from attending essential medical appointments. Outram also complained that protesters had encouraged detainees to breach physical distancing rules.

But refugees detained in the Kangaroo Point hotel told Guardian Australia the protests had improved their morale and hadn’t prevented them from receiving meals or medical attention.

Ebrahim Obeiszadeh, an Iranian man in Kangaroo Point who was held on Manus Island before being utilized in Australia for medical treatment last July, told Guardian Australia the usual rostering of health staff at the hotel did not may actually have been disturbed.

There are two nurses available every day and a physician comes 2 or 3 days weekly, he said.

“I think the government should understand that they keep us for a long time in detention and that’s more damaging than other things that they mention at this point,” Obeiszadeh said.

About 100 men are detained at the Brisbane hotel, which has been in use as an alternative host to detention or Apod, for at least per year. They were all provided for Australia for medical treatment, including as part of the medevac law. Many, like Obeiszadeh, have been detained for a year or longer and therefore are yet to get their treatment.

The protest movement has become increasingly visible in inner-city Brisbane as the coronavirus pandemic has worsened conditions of detention.

The government ignored calls, including from infectious diseases experts, to release detainees to reduce the chance of an outbreak.

Instead, in late March, shortly after a Kangaroo Point guard tested positive for Covid-19, the us government halted all visits and banned excursions to the Brisbane Immigration Transit Accommodation detention centre (Bita) to avoid an outbreak.

Detainees in Bita were told this week that they would soon be allowed visits from immediate family members, but those in Kangaroo Point have maybe not heard whether or not they will also be permitted to see their family.

Detainees concerned that they were vulnerable to Covid-19 began an everyday protest on the hotel’s balcony significantly more than 11 weeks hence, seeking their release. Activists from a group called Refugee Solidarity Brisbane/Meanjin began weekly Friday afternoon protests away from hotel soon after.

The protesters’ full-time blockade began last week, when Australian Border Force experimented with move a number of men to the Bita facility near Brisbane’s airport.

One of those men, Iranian detainee Farhad Rahmati, claimed that he was being punished for talking with the media.

“This was a political move for ABF and me being outspoken was the reason,” he told Guardian Australia. The government has denied that detainees are transferred as punishment for talking with members of the media or advocates.

While Rahmati was eventually handcuffed and utilized in Bita, where he is in the high-security Moreton compound, activists have maintained a blockade 24 hours each day at the hotel to avoid further transfers. They are demanding that the men be released by Christmas, that nobody else is transferred to Bita, and that they be allowed outside to exercise.

Detainees told Guardian Australia that activists weren’t preventing vans and staff from entering the complex.

“Maybe they’re calling ‘shame’, but they never touch them,” Iranian asylum seeker Abdulla Moradi told Guardian Australia.

Moradi said that he was more nervous about Serco guards and other detention centre staff bringing herpes into detention than that he was about protesters potentially spreading it.

On Saturday, hundreds attended a rally away from hotel. Another rally is planned with this Sunday.

Amin Afravi, an Iranian man held at Kangaroo Point, told Guardian Australia the protests made him feel safe.

“We feel like people are behind us, so we are stronger and we can fight for our freedom,” that he said.

Moradi agreed, saying they had given him hope and a “new life”.

“My life has changed, honestly. Before I wanted to sleep, I used medication. Now I don’t use medication to sleep because I look at a lot of people around, even in the rain, they stay in front of my window and they support us,” he said.

Obeiszadeh said he was glad the protests were growing since it meant that Australians would know what the us government was doing.

“They hid us inside the hotel and detention and no one was aware of what is happening here,” he said.

Australian Border Force did not react to requests for comment.