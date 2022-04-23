During the events dedicated to the memory of the Genocide victims, the police will carry out its functions aimed at ensuring public order. The RA Police made a statement.

“During the events dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Genocide, the police will carry out its functions aimed at ensuring public order. The safety of our citizens and guests will be ensured both during the marches to Tsitsernakaberd and during the events to be held in the territory of the memorial.

At the same time, we expect the support of our fellow citizens and urge them to refrain from attempts to obscure the memory of the martyrs by actions inappropriate to the council of the day.

The police have every means to prevent revelations that offend our historical, alien identity.

“On April 24, we will once again present ourselves to the world as an ancient and dignified people who sacredly hold the memory of their ancestors, above the temptation to use national pain for private purposes,” the statement said.