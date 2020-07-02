Refinery29’s Amy Emmerich is leaving after toxic workplace exposed

Emmerich announced the news within an email to staff that has been obtained by CNN Business.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to move on from Refinery29,” Emmerich wrote in her staff email. “I’ve always fought for space so this amazing team can create unencumbered. I make this decision now so you can continue to do that. Now is a time for change, reflection and growth both for me personally and for us all as we move forward. The stories we’ve told, and that you will continue to tell, matter more than ever and I’m truly grateful to have been part of building a platform and business that spotlighted underreported stories and amplified unheard voices. I’m so thankful for the friends and colleagues that I’ve had the privilege of working with, and I look forward to watching Refinery29’s ongoing and sustained success. Continue to take care of yourselves and one another.”
Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc confirmed the news in a separate email to staff on Thursday.
“I want to express my gratitude to Amy for her efforts during this time,” Dubuc wrote. “Her business focus and unwavering energy have helped take Refinery29 to the next level in the media world. She leaves behind a brand that is poised to continue its mission of creative storytelling in all forms that helps all women see, feel and claim their power at this pivotal cultural moment in history.”
A spokesperson for Emmerich declined to comment beyond the thing that was in the e-mail.
Refinery29’s union had called for Emmerich’s immediate resignation in a June 11 letter provided for Vice Media management. That letter, obtained by CNN Business, referenced accusations from staffers that Emmerich had allegedly failed them in lots of ways from “perpetrating racist microaggressions to refusing to provide a safe and supportive working environment for the staff.” Emmerich didn’t respond to a request for discuss the letter at the time.