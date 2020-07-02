Refinery29’s Amy Emmerich is leaving after toxic workplace exposed

Emmerich announced the news within an email to staff that has been obtained by CNN Business.

CNN Business published a lengthy investigation in June about the culture at Refinery29 shortly after Christene Barberich, cofounder and global editor in chief at Refinery29, resigned amid public allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior. Barberich told CNN Business at the time, “I couldn’t see how my own perspectives and privileges held back the changes that needed to be made to further that purpose and vision, and to provide these women with the support they needed.” Barberich had reported to Emmerich.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to move on from Refinery29,” Emmerich wrote in her staff email. “I’ve always fought for space so this amazing team can create unencumbered. I make this decision now so you can continue to do that. Now is a time for change, reflection and growth both for me personally and for us all as we move forward. The stories we’ve told, and that you will continue to tell, matter more than ever and I’m truly grateful to have been part of building a platform and business that spotlighted underreported stories and amplified unheard voices. I’m so thankful for the friends and colleagues that I’ve had the privilege of working with, and I look forward to watching Refinery29’s ongoing and sustained success. Continue to take care of yourselves and one another.”