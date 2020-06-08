Reese Witherspoon Sued Over Company’s Dress Giveaway to Hardworking Teachers

Breaking News

Reese Witherspoon is taking some legal heat for a dress giveaway to teachers during the start of the pandemic, and the lawsuit reads just like the ultimate case of no good deed goes unpunished.

Three women are putting together a class-action lawsuit against Reese and her Draper James clothing company for their highly-publicized offer on Instagram in early April, which stated … “Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine we see you working harder than every to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.”

According to the suit, the offer required participants to provide their private information to the style line — including contact information and sensitive education employment ID info — within 3 days, after which all “winners” who accepted the offer would be notified by April 7.

Now, we ought to say the IG post clearly stated the offer was valid “while supplies last.” However, the plaintiffs say the offer did not make it clear Draper James only had 250 dresses to give away.

So alternatively, according to the lawsuit, the not exactly 1 million teachers who provided their personal info were entered into a lottery with a slim potential for winning … once they all believed they were getting free dresses.

The women suing point out that the total cost of the 250 dresses to get away would only turn out to an “estimated paltry $12,500 in actual cost” to Reese and her company … “at a period when other individuals of [Reese] Witherspoon’s renown were offering millions of dollars to COVID-19 victims.”

Translation: Yes, you had been charitable, but we wanted you to be Far more charitable.

The lawsuit alleges Reese and her company also benefited from the publicity of the giveaway — including shout-outs on “Today” and “Good Morning America” … something the ladies claim wouldn’t normally have happened if the media was aware these were only giving out the 250 dresses.