Reese Witherspoon shares sad 2020 meme, goes viral on social media

In her medley of photos, the “Sweet Home Alabama” star is seen as the upbeat and optimistic Elle Woods from her role in “Legally Blonde.” The other images are pulled from her projects “Wild” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Meanwhile, as March shows Witherspoon receiving unsavory news, June through September sees the Golden Globe-winner at her wits’ end.

“Yup. 2020,” she captioned the post, which has gone viral with more than 1 million likes on Instagram.

Witherspoon’s cohort of friends including Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and Mindy Kaling also got in on the action.

“SAME,” wrote Washington, sharing stills from her role on the legendary series “Scandal” as well as “Little Fires” where she stars and produces alongside Witherspoon.

Billy Ray Cyrus even joined in, tweeting his own meme collage.

“Thanks for the inspiration!” he wrote.

