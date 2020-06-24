Reese Witherspoon says she ‘didn’t understand what homosexuality was’ until she was on an audition in LA

She continued: “No one spoke to me about sexuality when I was a teenager. I didn’t understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn’t explain it; my parents didn’t explain it.”

Reese Witherspoon in ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

The “Big Little Lies” star was born in Louisiana and grew up in Tennesse.

“I had to learn [about homosexuality] from some body I met on an audition in Los Angeles,” the actress said.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

Currently, Witherspoon, 44, stars in “Little Fires Everywhere,” which is placed in the 90s.

In the show, Witherspoon’s character includes a lack of information about homosexuality.

“We incorporated some of the conversation I had with my grandmother afterward,” Witherspoon said. “She said: ‘Homosexuality is very rare, Reese. That’s not a thing that happens very often.’ And we put it in the script.”

