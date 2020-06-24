Reese Witherspoon says she ‘didn’t understand what homosexuality was’ until she was on an audition in LA

She continued: “No one spoke to me about sexuality when I was a teenager. I didn’t understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn’t explain it; my parents didn’t explain it.”

The “Big Little Lies” star was born in Louisiana and grew up in Tennesse.

“I had to learn [about homosexuality] from some body I met on an audition in Los Angeles,” the actress said.

Currently, Witherspoon, 44, stars in “Little Fires Everywhere,” which is placed in the 90s.

In the show, Witherspoon’s character includes a lack of information about homosexuality.

“We incorporated some of the conversation I had with my grandmother afterward,” Witherspoon said. “She said: ‘Homosexuality is very rare, Reese. That’s not a thing that happens very often.’ And we put it in the script.”