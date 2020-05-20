Reese Witherspoon says Mindy Kaling co-writing ‘Legally Blonde 3’ was ‘meant to be’

It was introduced this week that the “Mindy Project” creator is becoming a member of forces with “Parks and Recreation” author Dan Goor to pen the script for the third installment of the traditional romantic comedy.

Witherspoon took to social media Tuesday to categorical her delight on the information and make sure that her alter ego, Elle Woods, can be on board.

“Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3!” she wrote, alongside an image of Kaling recreating one in every of Elle Woods’ seems to be from the film. “This is #ElleWoodsApproved!”

The Oscar-winning actress will reprise her position as Elle Woods, the sorority president turned Harvard Law graduate she created in 2001’s “Legally Blonde.”