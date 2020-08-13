Reese Witherspoon reveals childhood dream of becoming first female president after Kamala Harris is named Biden’s VP pick

“I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood. In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, ‘I want to be the first female President of the United States of America,” she captioned an adorable throwback pic on Instagram.

While some of her classmates “laughed” in response, she noted, Witherspoon said her teacher voiced support.

Witherspoon went on to discuss the current political climate and championed Harris, 55, for being named by Biden as his vice presidential nominee.

“My thoughts today are with woman (sic) in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states. Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is truly a historic day!” she added.

Witherspoon also shared her support for Harris by using the hashtags #KamalaHarris and #WeHaveHerBack in the post.

