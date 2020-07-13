Reese Witherspoon promotes her son’s new single with a TikTok dance

Her 16- year-old child Deacon Phillippe dropped his very first single, “Long Run,” including Nina Nesbitt recently. And being a happy mama, Witherspoon flaunted her son’s most current achievement on Saturday not with a easy post on Facebook or Instagram, however through the medium of option for Gen Z– a TikTok dance.
The TikTok video programs Witherspoon having a lightbulb minute after bopping her head to “Long Run” as Phillippe plays the tune on his phone.
Still, Phillippe does not appear too ecstatic about the concept as he covers his eyes and blurts a “No, mom, no!”
Witherspoon continues in real mama mode, dancing and grooving to the music.
But regardless of his shame, Phillippe revealed that he valued her assistance by discussing the post with “Hahahahah I love you.”
Witherspoon’s video has actually acquired countless views on both TikTok and Instagram and other celebs are chiming in with their assistance for Phillippe’ssingle
.
“We mortify them, but it’s from pure love! Way to go Deacon!” starlet Gwyneth Paltrow commented.
“Great song and DANCE,” starlet Octavia Spencer composed.