Reese Witherspoon promotes her son’s new single with a TikTok dance

Her 16- year-old child Deacon Phillippe dropped his very first single, “Long Run,” including Nina Nesbitt recently. And being a happy mama, Witherspoon flaunted her son’s most current achievement on Saturday not with a easy post on Facebook or Instagram, however through the medium of option for Gen Z– a TikTok dance.

The TikTok video programs Witherspoon having a lightbulb minute after bopping her head to “Long Run” as Phillippe plays the tune on his phone.

Still, Phillippe does not appear too ecstatic about the concept as he covers his eyes and blurts a “No, mom, no!”