Reese Witherspoon promotes her son’s new single with a TikTok dance

Her 16- year-old child Deacon Phillippe dropped his very first single, “Long Run,” including Nina Nesbitt recently. And being a happy mama, Witherspoon flaunted her son’s most current achievement on Saturday not with a easy post on Facebook or Instagram, however through the medium of option for Gen Z– a TikTok dance.

The TikTok video programs Witherspoon having a lightbulb minute after bopping her head to “Long Run” as Phillippe plays the tune on his phone.

“Deacon, I should make up a TikTok dance to this song,” the 44- year-old starlet states. Based on the reality that Phillippe taught Witherspoon what TikTok was and how to use it just a couple months ago , this is significant development.

Still, Phillippe does not appear too ecstatic about the concept as he covers his eyes and blurts a “No, mom, no!”