Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Struggles With Postpartum Depression: ‘It Was Scary’

Reese Witherspoon is obtaining genuine!

The mother of 3 is opening up about her background of stress and anxiety and also anxiety with Jameela Jamil in an episode of the I Weigh podcast which premiered on Friday.

The 44- year-old openly shared:

“I definitely had anxiety, my anxiety manifests as depression so I would get really depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won’t come off. I’ve been managing it my entire life.”

Witherspoon revealed that she started mosting likely to treatment when she was 16, however her psychological health and wellness sadly deviated for the even worse when she ended up being a mama.

“I’ve had three kids. After each child I had a different experience. One kid I had kind of mild postpartum, and one kid I had severe postpartum where I had to take pretty heavy medication because I just wasn’t thinking straight at all. And then I had one kid where I had no postpartum at all.”

Wow! This verifies that every parenting experience can be so various.

As you know, the Little Fires Everywhere celebrity shares 20- year-old little girl Ava and also 16- year-old child Deacon with her ex-spouse Ryan Phillippe She is likewise a mom to 7-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth

Specifically, she was “completely” unmanageable after bring to life Ava at 23:

“We don’t understand the kind of hormonal roller coaster that you go on when you stop nursing. No one explained that to me. I was 23 years old when I had my first baby and nobody explained to me that when you wean a baby, your hormones go into the toilet. I felt more depressed than I’d ever felt in my whole life. It was scary.”

She included:

“I think hormones are so understudied and not understood. I kept reaching out to my doctors for answers, there just isn’t enough research about what happens to women’s bodies and the hormonal shifts that we have aren’t taken as seriously as I think they should be.”

You can state that once again!

When she ended up being a mama for the very first time, she really did not have “the type of communication we have now” with her mom, that functioned as a pediatric registered nurse for 35 years and also had actually constantly been open about psychological health and wellness. Reese clarified:

“I didn’t have the right kind of guidance or help, I just white-knuckled back.”

The Big Little Lies celebrity proceeded:

“I have deep compassion for women who are going through that. Postpartum is very real.”

Thanks for being so open, Reese! We make certain this assists various other mamas that are battling really feel even more certain about sharing their experience.

