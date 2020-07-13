Reese Witherspoon has a hilarious reaction to her teen son’s first single

In the video, Phillippe played his new song, “Long Run” while sitting on a couch with the “Legally Blonde” star.

Witherspoon started to dance and then abruptly said, “Deacon, I should make a TikTok dance to this song!”

“Oh, God. No, mom. No,” the teen responded. Regardless, his mom kept grooving!

Phillippe was still thankful for his mom’s support. “Hahahahah I love you,” he commented on the post.

Gwyneth Paltrow commented: “We mortify them, but it’s from pure love! Way to go Deacon!”

Witherspoon’s “Cruel Intentions” co-star Selma Blair said, “Makes me smile so broadly. Congratulations!”

“Great song and DANCE,” Octavia Spencer said.

Phillippe featured singer Nina Nesbitt on his new single. “Omg I need to see this dance 🙈💞🤣,” she commented on Witherspoon’s post.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actress excitedly shared on Friday that her son’s song was available across streaming platforms.

“New Song of the Summer! #LongRun So proud of my son @deaconphillippe… his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now!” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram. “It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say 🤗?!)”