Reese Schonfeld, CNN’s founding president, has died at 88

His widow Pat O’Gorman and child Juliette Reverand validated his death. “He loved CNN,” O’Gorman stated. “He was very proud of it. It was a good time for him.”

Schonfeld, a bold newsman from Newark, New Jersey, coordinated with Ted Turner in 1979 to develop CNN, which introduced on June 1,1980 “Reese laid the entire foundation for CNN,” stated Lisa Napoli, author of a current book about the network’sfounding “It was Ted’s money but entirely Reese’s vision.”

Schonfeld worked with anchors such as Bernard Shaw, Kathleen Sullivan, Lou Dobbs, and Mary AliceWilliams He produced programs like “Crossfire.” And he managed the building of the network in Atlanta.

The newsroom was developed to be “totally open,” Schonfeld stated in a retrospective interview. “We wanted everything to hang out. We wanted to show every person doing every job. We wanted to show every mistake, everything raw. We wanted the people to live in our newsroom.”

Schonfeld monitored the less attractive parts of constructing a brand-new network, too, like choosing technical equipment and finalizing leases for CNN bureaus and constructing a personnels operation. He worked along with his other half, O’Gorman, who handled different systems inAtlanta He compared to a “den mother” for the network. One of Schonfeld’s followers, Tom Johnson, stated in a declaration on Tuesday, “there might not be a CNN today if Ted Turner had not recruited Reese Schonfeld as its founding president.” “He was a brilliant, very creative executive,” Johnson stated. “Along with Burt Reinhardt, Sam Zelman, Bill MacPhail, Ted Kavanau, Jim Kitchell, and other founding staffers, Reese defied conventional wisdom to launch the world’s first 24-hour news channel.” Schonfeld and Turner butted heads over shows choices– like Schonfeld’s strategy to eliminate prime-time show host Sandi Freeman– and Schonfeld’s credibility for overspending at a time when CNN was challenged economically. Turner fired him in 1982 and Reinhardt ended up being president of CNN, followed by Johnson in 1990. “I was honored to inherit so much of what Reese and the original team built,” Johnson stated. “Well done, Reese. Your record of achievement will live on in the textbooks of media history.” In the mid-1980 s Schonfeld introduced News 12, a 24- hour regional news channel on Long Island in NewYork “Long Island was a terrific place because it had no television stations of its own, and we owned that island as far as news came,” Schonfeld stated in an interview with C-SPAN. Local cable television news channels quickly multiplied in city locations throughout the nation. In the early 1990 s Schonfeld co-founded The FoodNetwork He contributed to various other endeavors as a media merger consultant, author, and expert. “There are few out there like Mr. Schonfeld, a blend of newsman and showman, money man and mandarin,” a New York Observer press reporter wrote in 2001, when Schonfeld launched an autobiography, “Me and Ted Against the World.” Schonfeld was driven by a battling spirit– whether fighting the broadcast networks while attempting to get CNN off the ground, or slamming CNN for years after he was fired. Reflecting on his developmental years in Newark, “the shadow of New York,” he informed C-SPAN, “you’re always an underdog when you come from Newark ’cause you look over at the other side of the river, and that–those are the big guys.” Napoli, author of the book “Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News,” stated Schonfeld was “dazzled by news” from a young age, starting with his very first task in the newsreel service. “Reese dreamt about accelerating the speed with which it travelled,” Napoli stated. “He also wanted to bust the entrenched triopoly of the networks, who had a stranglehold on broadcast news.” Schonfeld was on the outdoors, running an independent news business imitated The AssociatedPress That’s how he fulfilled Turner, who had the deep pockets to purchase satellites, video devices and portable video cameras. The 2 guys wished to bust the established network system. “He knew cable and I knew news,” Schonfeld when stated, “and it was a perfect combination.” And the rest isn’t simply history, it’s still taking place survive on cable television every minute of every day. CNN’s Richard Roth contributed reporting.

Source link