REEPOW Fleece Weighted Blanket 15 lbs Queen Size Bed for Adults,Comfy Cozy Sherpa Throw Blankets with Premium Ceramic Beads (Grey, 60” x 80”)



Price: $64.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 17:19:26 UTC – Details)

Product Description

FEELS LIKE A HUG



Crafted with the highest quality and designed with attention to detail to help provide the ultimate in hug-like comfort, This may help you decompress at the end of the day. The blanket is made of a Fleece plush on the front and comfy sherpa on the back for a smooth feel against your skin for soothing comfort.

MULTIPLE WEIGHTS TO CHOOSE FROM



GREAT GIFT IDEA

Treat friends and family to the cozy comfort of a weighted blanket as a birthday, holiday or occasional gift they’ll love year-round.

MULTIPLE WEIGHTS TO CHOOSE FROM

Available in 12 lbs (48″ x 72″), 15 lbs (48″ x 72″)/(60″ x 80″)and 20 lbs (60″ x 80″) weights, the Mindful Design weighted blankets cover a wide variety of body types and weight preferences.

Material Type

Sherpa

Cotton

Cotton

Fleece

Sherpa

Sherpa

Feature

Extra softness on both sides

Natural cotton & Skin-friendly

Natural cotton & Skin-friendly

Irresistible softness & Great gift idea

Extra softness on both sides

Extra softness on both sides

Size

Full/Queen

Twin/Full

Full/Queen

60″/ 71″/ 80″

Adult

Kids

Optimal user experience – Original 7 layer design for ideal beads locking. The combination of environmentally friendly and safe ceramic beads and checkered tailoring lines provides the Deep Pressure Touch and simulating the sensation of being hugged to support better sleeping.

Versatile Use Scenarios – This Sherpa blanket comes with better resistance to fade, stain, and wrinkles than cotton ones, and is suitable for all sorts scenarios – wrap it around for a relaxing nap, read your favorite book, or snuggle on your couch to watch a hit show, enjoy the most delightful moments in absolute comfort.

Choice for Size – It’s recommended that choose the heavy blanket weighs about 10 – 12% of your body. This 15 lbs weighted blanket is designed for adults weighing 140 – 190 lbs. If you are not sure, start off with a lighter weight. Please keep in mind, The weighted blanket is litter smaller than normal blankets to concentrate the weight on your body.

Care and Guarantee – REEPOW follows the highest production standard to provide premium products and offers 30 day refund & lifetime warranty. To care the blanket, spot clean or machine cold wash on gentle, and then hang dry if possible.