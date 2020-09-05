Reed Hastings: ‘Netflix is still in challenger status’

Tap Tap. Rattle- rattle.Clang

“This,” my visitor blurts out. “This is a problem.”

Reed Hastings is the billionaire creator of Netflix, the crusher of Blockbuster, and the one who turned Hollywood upside down with streaming tech. But, today, his primary issue is pizza.

Slightly out of shot, Hastings is on his knees with a Roccbox portable oven (“it’s my new toy!”). I can hear the clatter of the pizza peel, a metal carry out approximately the shape of a beach bat. My screen wants to a garden simply outdoors Silicon Valley, the horizon just cut off by a number of trees. Hastings’ white tennis shoes peek into view, soles confronting the misty sky.

Scrape, scrape Clack.

“Argh! It’s stuck, it’s sticking,” he states, without sounding too worried. A minute later on, he pops back into view with a broad smile. He is using a sage-green t-shirt and has actually newly combed hair.

“So it is too early in the morning for pizza, clearly,” he states (it’s mid-

afternoon for me in London). “Just how a brilliant fried egg can turn into a scrambled egg, we may be dealing with a scrambled pizza here.”

Hastings discharges a long, wheezy laugh. He is no chef, however he is video game. With an easygoing air and a goatee that nearly pre-dates the web, Hastings is among the Valley’s unlikely survivors, and …