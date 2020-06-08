Reebok Severs Ties With CrossFit Over Founder’s George Floyd Tweet, ‘FLOYD-19’

Breaking News

Reebok is officially Completed with CrossFit … the apparel giant announced it’s cutting ties with the workout company after the org.’s CEO posted a really insensitive tweet in the wake of George Floyd‘s death.

Here’s the offer … Gregg Glassman — the person credited with creating the super popular CrossFit weight-lifting program — responded to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on Saturday.

IHME wrote, “Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. #BlackLivesMatter”

Glassman commented on the tweet just a couple minutes later … posting, “It’s FLOYD-19.” He later tried to spell out the comment, saying, “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism?”

The tweets were hit swiftly with backlash from almost everyone in the CrossFit community — huge stars ripped the CEO, and multiple gyms pledged to sever affiliations with the brand.

In fact, among CrossFit’s top athletes, Noah Ohlsen, even pulled out from the company’s Super Bowl, the “CrossFit Games,” over it all, saying, “I’m out.”

And, it didn’t simply take long for Reebok to follow suit … the apparel company announced in a statement on the weekend it could not move forward as a CrossFit sponsor, despite being the main one going back 10 YEARS.

“Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year,” the company said. “Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ.”

“We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community.”

For his part, Glassman did find yourself apologizing on the tweets late Sunday evening … writing, “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday.”

“My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.”

Glassman continued, “Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn’t. I apologize for that. I was trying to stick it to the @IHME_UW for their invalidated models resulting in needless, economy-wrecking, life-wrecking lockdown, and when I saw they were announcing modeling a solution to our racial crisis, I was incredulous, angry, and overly emotional. Involving George Floyd’s name in that effort was wrong.”