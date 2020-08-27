Reebok A2.0 Treadmill – Silver – 120V



Astride cushioning technology enhances the “spring back” and reduces “heel impact” to mimic running on a softer surface than the road for added comfort and stability during longer workouts. The FUTURE console display boasts 36 workout programs to suit every ability and goal, whilst being able to adjust to your specific requirements through 3 User Defined Programmed. 13kmph max. speed and 2 levels of manual incline give you ample room for progressing your workouts whilst the cushioning provides stability and comfort.

36 console workout programmed

Built in ‘FUTURE’ console display

13kmph max speed across 2 levels of manual incline

Astride Cushioning Technology

3 User defined programmed