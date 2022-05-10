Dear Partner,

We would like to inform you that on 05.05.2022 YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan և Vice-Rectors Elina Asriyan, Rafael Barkhudaryan և Mikael Hovhannisyan met with the vice-deans of the faculties, during which the planned changes of the educational process were discussed, the process of organizing the educational process was presented. Development and implementation process. The vice-deans voiced their concerns and concerns, and the vice-rectors presented the reform programs to be implemented in different directions.

Taking into account the fact that the meeting was followed by misinformation media publications, on May 10, 2022, all YSU employees were informed that reductions in YSU lecturers, dismissal of posts are not planned, տեղեկ information spread in the press does not correspond to reality. We would like to inform you that such meetings are organized regularly as needed.

We asked the employees not to give in to media manipulations, to check the authenticity of the information directly from YSU Public Relations և Marketing Department.

YSU Public Relations և Marketing Department