Redskins will now officially be called the ‘Washington Football Team’

The Washington Redskins will now be called the Washington Football Team after changing its name in response to fury over its racial connotations amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an announcement on Thursday, the team said: ‘We’re retiring our old name – and building a new kind of team. For the upcoming season, we’re calling ourselves The Washington Football Team.’

The new logo is the word WASHINGTON with the ‘Football Team, EST 1932’ beneath it.

It replaces the old logo, which was of an Native American chief.