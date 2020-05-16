Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested on Assault, Gun Charges

Breaking News

Washington Redskins celebrity Cody Latimer was carried off to prison this weekend break after police officers claim he was associated with attacking somebody and also unlawfully utilizing a gun.

The pass receiver was arrested early Saturday early morning following twelve o’clock at night in Englewood, Colorado, where police officers were mobilized to an apartment building Cody went to. It’s uncertain what led up to the apprehension or why authorities were called– yet Cody was apprehended.

He was reserved on a number of charges … assault in the 2nd level, unlawful discharge of a gun, forbade use a tool, negligent endangerment and also enormous. He was refined at the Douglas County Detention Facility– and also has actually supposedly currently released on a $25,000 bond.

The Redskins have actually reacted to Latimer’s apprehension, stating … “We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”