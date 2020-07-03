Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of team name amid intense scrutiny

“In mild of current occasions round our nation and suggestions from our group, the Washington Redskins are asserting the team will bear an intensive overview of the team’s name. The overview formalizes the preliminary discussions the team has been having with the league in current occasions.

Team proprietor Daniel Snyder additionally commented on the problem.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

This is a breaking information story. Check again for updates.