Redskins’ Ron Rivera hoping for team’s name change soon: ‘It would be awesome’

“If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome,” he told the newspaper.

Rivera, who took over as head coach earlier in the year, told The Washington Post that talks with team owner Daniel Snyder have occurred for greater than a month. He said Snyder spoke to NFL officials more than fourteen days ago in regards to the possibility of changing the name.

As for what the new name could be, Rivera said there were two names that he really likes. He didn’t mention what those names were but mentioned it had been important for them to be respectful of Native American culture and traditions.

“It was hard to fathom that it was in any way a racist thing, to be honest with you,” he told The Post. “Now, putting it in perspective, there’s been a change.”

The team announced Friday that it would conduct a “thorough review” of the Redskins nickname, which includes been the team’s moniker since 1933.

Rivera said in a statement Friday, “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

The franchise came under scrutiny this week because it was unveiled the team is reportedly barred from seeking a move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in Washington unless the team changes its name.

A day later, FedEx formally requested the Redskins to change their name. FedEx is really a corporate sponsor of the Redskins and the NFL. Nike would later remove Redskins gear from its online store and Pepsi would follow suit and ask the team to change its name aswell.

Snyder has previously been adamant about not changing the team’s name.