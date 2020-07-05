Redskins offered an assist from Harlem Globetrotters over name-change consideration

REDSKINS’ DWAYNE HASKINS THROWS HIS SUPPORT BECAUSE OF THIS NAME IF TEAM DECIDES TO CHANGE

“We think that the Globetrotters are right up there as the most liked team in the world with Manchester United and the New York Yankees,” Meister told Action Network. “Our heritage includes the Washington Generals.”

The Generals were originally owned by the family of Red Klotz, a former NBA player and who played and coached the team contrary to the Globetrotters for quite a while. Klotz died in 2014 and the Globetrotters started to play the World All-Stars instead, based on the website.

The Generals started to play in 2017 when the Globetrotters’ parent company bought the rights. The Generals have only beaten the Globetrotters three times.

REDSKINS NAME-CHANGE CONTROVERSY DRAWS FAN RESPONSES

Washington has come under fire recently amid heightened scrutiny over symbols and figures of the past.

The Redskins released a statement on the name change Friday.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a comprehensive review of the team’s name. The review formalizes the original discussions the team has been having with the league in recent events.”

Team owner Daniel Snyder also commented on the issue.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

The franchise came under scrutiny last week because it was unveiled the team is reportedly barred from seeking a move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in Washington unless the team changes its name.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A day later, FedEx formally requested the Redskins to alter their name. FedEx is just a corporate sponsor of the Redskins and the NFL. Nike would later remove Redskins gear from its online store and Pepsi would follow suit and ask the team to alter its name as well.

Snyder has previously been adamant about not changing the team’s name.