Redskins name-change controversy draws fan responses

REDSKINS TO CONDUCT ‘THOROUGH REVIEW’ OF TEAM NAME AMID INTENSE SCRUTINY

“Washington Warriors” was also among the favorite possible names, but some took issue with keeping Native American imagery and just replace the name Redskins, which many believe posesses negative connotation.

The Redskins came under pressure to alter the name in recent days. Corporate sponsors like FedEx, Nike and Pepsi are on the list of companies putting pressure on the organization.

Team owner Daniel Snyder has been adamant about keeping the name despite outside pressure, but on Friday that he appeared to be prepared to adopt a fresh name.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said in a statement.

It’s unclear when the team will determine whether to alter the name. The Washington Post reported the name could change before the start of season.