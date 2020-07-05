Redskins’ Dwayne Haskins throws his support for this name if team decides to change

REDSKINS NAME-CHANGE CONTROVERSY DRAWS FAN RESPONSES

“I like the redtails,” Haskins tweeted.

He then clarified: “That’s if we have to change the name. Now out my mentions.”

Many people who floated the nickname Red Tails have said the team should put it to use to honor the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen were a small grouping of African-American and Caribbean-born fighter pilots who have been a part of the U.S. Army Air Forces throughout World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen were the very first African-American military pilots in the U.S. Armed Forces. Their nicknames were the Red Tails.

The name was also one of the favorites of fans on social media.

The Redskins released a statement on the name change Friday.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo an intensive review of the team’s name. The review formalizes the original discussions the team has been having with the league in recent events.”

Team owner Daniel Snyder also commented on the issue.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

The franchise came under scrutiny last week because it was unveiled the team is reportedly barred from seeking a move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in Washington unless the team changes its name.

A day later, FedEx formally requested the Redskins to change their name. FedEx is a corporate sponsor of the Redskins and the NFL. Nike would later remove Redskins gear from its web store and Pepsi would follow suit and get the team to change its name as well.

Snyder has previously been adamant about not changing the team’s name.