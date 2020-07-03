Redskins’ Daniel Snyder has thumbed his nose at changing team’s name, now demands are at fever pitch

NIKE PULLS WASHINGTON REDSKINS APPAREL FROM ITS WEBSITE AMID TEAM NAME CONTROVERSY

Snyder has relented in the past.

In 2014, Snyder told ESPN that he wasn’t going to succumb to pressure to change the name because he felt that the definition of “Redskins” wasn’t disparaging to Native Americans but rather was a term that dignified them with honor and respect. He also pointed to two Native Americans — William Henry “Lone Star” Dietz, whom the team was named after to honor his heritage, and Walter “Blackie” Wetzel, a former Native American leader who helped design and approve the team’s logo.

“It’s just historical truths, and I’d like them to understand, as I think most do, that the name really means honor, respect,” he told ESPN at the time. “We sing ‘Hail to the Redskins.’ We don’t say hurt anybody. We say ‘Hail to the Redskins. Braves on the warpath. Fight for old D.C.’ We only sing it when we score touchdowns.”

When asked what a “Redskin” was, Snyder replied: “A Redskin is a football player. A Redskin is our fans. The Washington Redskins fan base represents honor, represents respect, represents pride. Hopefully winning. And, and, it, it’s a positive. Taken out of context, you can take things out of context all over the place. But in this particular case, it is what it is. It’s very obvious.”

In that same year, 50 senators agreed that the Redskins should change their name. One letter to Roger Goodell asked the NFL Commissioner to push the organization to rename the team citing the NBA’s push to get rid of Donald Sterling as the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers when he was heard spouting racist remarks in a recording.

“We urge you and the National Football League to send the same clear message as the NBA did: that racism and bigotry have no place in professional sports,” senators wrote at the time.

Snyder told USA Today in 2013 the team would “never change the name of the team.”

“As a lifelong Redskins fan, and I think that the Redskins fans understand the great tradition and what it’s all about and what it means, so we feel pretty fortunate to be just working on next season,” that he told the newspaper.

He added: “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

Admittedly, the social climate was different six and seven years ago. Things appeared to start changing initially of 2020. Recent public opinion polls appear to favor the Redskins name, and a University of California, Berkeley study published in February said that at least 1 / 2 of the Native Americans surveyed were offended by the definition of. The publishers of the analysis were adamant about their results, in accordance with WUSA9.

Previous polls from The Washington Post, among others, had shown that Americans weren’t offended by the name.

The shift in public areas opinion seems connected to the May 25 death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after an officer kneeled on his neck for significantly more than 8 minutes in an instant caught on cellphone video.

The Redskins team posted a black square on its Twitter page to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was the type of who called out the team to alter the team name when they were really supporting the decision for social justice.

Two weeks later, The Washington Post editorial board called on the team to change the name, despite its own 2016 polling revealing that Americans weren’t offended by the name.

“This should be an easy call. Mr. Snyder — or, if Mr. Snyder refuses to back down from his declaration of “NEVER,” the NFL — should make the most of this singular moment ever sold to get on the right side of history,” the newspaper said. “Change the name. NOW.”

Even as the calls grew louder, the Redskins’ wallet was never really threatened — until this week.

The team is looking to go on to a new stadium in the near future, but their relocation from Maryland to the RFK Stadium in D.C. now hinges on the corporation’s willingness to change its name, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday, FedEx publicly requested that the Redskins change their name. Making things more interesting, FedEx CEO Fred Smith is also the minority owner of the organization.

Nike also seemed to remove Redskins gear from its web site. Merchandise disappeared one day after having a group of 87 investment firms sent letters to three of the Redskins’ prominent corporate sponsors. Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo were urged to pressure Washington team officials to alter the name and to end their business relationships with the franchise if ownership would not comply.

Washington has not commented on the recent developments but a very important factor is for certain: the requires the team to change their name have not been louder than they are now.

