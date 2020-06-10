Redskins coach Ron Rivera supports players who plan on kneeling for national anthem

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He already confirmed his stance on George Floyd’s death on May 25 within the custody of Minneapolis police, and the ensuing nationwide protests, by telling NBC Sports, “We cannot be afraid to say it and so i will say it again, Black Lives do matter.”

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, who is currently on the Redskins’ roster, said that he will kneel throughout the national anthem this season, in line with the Houston Chronicle.

“Years ago, seeing (Colin) Kaepernick taking a knee, now we’re all ready to take a knee together going into this season without a doubt,” Peterson said.

Rivera added that he is “especially proud” of Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins and first-round draft pick Chase Young for their actions in the Black Lives Matter movement.