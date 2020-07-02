Redskins cannot move to new stadium unless team name changes: report

NFL COULD MAKE FANS SIGN CORONAVIRUS LIABILITY WAIVERS TO WAIT GAMES

“I call on Dan Snyder once again to face that reality, since he does still desperately want to be in the nation’s capital,” D.C.’s nonvoting House Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton said. “He has got a problem he can’t get around — and he particularly can’t get around it today, after the George Floyd killing.”

D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio agreed with Norton.

“There is no viable path, locally or federally, for the Washington football team to return to Washington, D.C., without first changing the team name,” he said.

Washington currently plays at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The stadium opened in 1997.

According to NBC Sports Washington, the Redskins expressed interest in playing at RFK Stadium after having a bill was introduced in 2019 urging the federal government to sell the land to the city. The bill won’t pass unless the land is used for the team under an alternative name.

The Redskins nickname has come under even more scrutiny since the death of Floyd. The name has been deemed “racist” by many, but the organization has refused to change it out. Snyder has said he’s not open to changing the name and views it being an honor toward Native Americans.

The Washington team has been referred to as the Redskins since 1933 when they changed their name from the Boston Braves to the Boston Redskins. The team then moved to the Washington area in 1937.