Reds Select Tyler Thornburg, Designate Christian Colon

The Reds revealed that they have actually picked the agreement of rightyTyler Thornburg Infielder Christian Colon was designated for task to produce lineup area.

This’ll be Thornburg’s very first MLB action considering that concluding a frustrating and injury-riddled period with theRed Sox The 31-year-old was an extremely efficient reducer with the Brewers prior to encountering troubles in Boston.

Colon saw erratic action with the Reds this year, as has actually been normal over his 6 seasons in the majors. All informed, he owns a. 249/.312/.310 slash in 418 plate looks at the video game’s greatest level.