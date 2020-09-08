Reds Release Boog Powell, Alex Powers

The Reds have released outfielder Boog Powell and right-hander Alex Powers, per a team announcement. Their 60-man pool now includes 57 players.

Powell, previously with the Athletics, Rays, Mariners and Padres organizations, joined the Reds on a minor league contract last January. The 27-year-old Powell accumulated 160 plate appearances in the majors between the A’s and Mariners from 2017-18, hitting .262/.333/.383 with three home runs, but has otherwise played in the minors. As a member of the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate last season, the left-handed Powell batted .288/.391/.438 with eight homers and 14 steals over 403 PA.

Powers, 28, became a pro when the White Sox selected him in the 25th round of the 2013 draft. He had been with the Reds since 2016 and will now look for the third organization in his career, in which he has produced quality results in the minors. Powers topped out at Triple-A last season and logged a 1.98 ERA/3.22 FIP with 10.87 K/9 and 3.95 BB/9 in 27 1/3 innings.