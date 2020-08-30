Reds Recall Joel Kuhnel, Place Jesse Biddle On IL

The Reds positioned Jesse Biddle on the 10-day IL after hurting his left shoulder,the team announced Right- hander Joel Kuhnel was remembered to take his lineup area.

Biddle made simply one look for the Reds this year. He got in the video game versus the Milwaukee Brewers in the 6th inning on Thursday night. He strolled one and started out one to end the 6th, remained in the video game to begin the seventh and gave up a single to Avisail Garcia prior to retiring Christian Yelich on a groundout.

The 28-year-old Biddle signed up with the Reds as a non-roster guest this winter season after seeing time in the majors the 2 seasons prior. He debuted with the Braves in 2018, however the southpaw emerged for the Braves, Mariners, and Rangers in 2019. His stints with all 3 clubs were fairly brief: He made 30 looks divided in between the 3, working 28 innings to a 8.36 ERA/6.46 FIP. Biddle has actually been a reverse-splits southpaw so far in his brief profession with lefties striking.301/.384/.469 throughout 165 plate looks, while he’s held right-handed players to a triple slash of.235/.355/.357 over 257 plate looks.

The Reds prepared Kuhnel in the 11th round of the 2016 draft, and he made his launching last season. He is presently the Reds # 27 ranked possibility byMLB Pipeline This season he made one look for …