Reds Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An unknown Reds player has actually evaluated positive for the coronavirus, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweets. As an outcome, the probability is that the league will delay their video game versus the Pirates on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.

Positive COVID-19 tests throughout the majors have actually tossed a wrench into the league’s strategies early this season, and it’s now up in the air when the Reds and Pirates will go back to action. So far, the groups have actually divided the very first 2 contests in a four-game set, however it appears they’ll need to comprise a minimum of one video game at a later date.

The infection currently affected both Cincinnati and Pittsburgh prior toFriday The Reds’ Matt Davidson evaluated positive last month, though he has actually given that gone back to action, while Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel missed out on time after displaying signs.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have actually seen the similarity Gregory Polanco, Keone Kela and Ke’Bryan Hayes remain due to the fact that of COVID (Polanco and Kela are now back on the MLB lineup). Furthermore, Pittsburgh’s three-game series versus the Cardinals today was delayed due to the fact that of the break out that has actually taken a toll on theSt Louis club.