Reds Place Mike Moustakas On 10-Day Injured List

The Reds revealed that infielder Mike Moustakas has actually been put on the 10- day injured list (retroactive to August 6) due to a left quad swelling. Right- hander Tejay Antone has actually been contacted to take Moustakas’ lineup area.

It’ll be the 2nd injured list stint this year for Moustakas, who missed out on 3 video games previously this year after going into COVID-19 procedure when he reported signs (though he never ever evaluated favorable). The 31- year-old has actually currently missed out on 8 of the Reds’ very first 15 contests, owing to that scare and the quad injury that has actually kept him out of action because Tuesday.

The Reds had actually hoped that Moustakas would be healthy sufficient to return in time for their approaching series versus the Royals, however obviously he’ll require a bit more time to recuperate. Through his very first 7 video games, Moose is batting.238/.333/.524 with 2 crowning achievement. With Moustakas on the rack, it’ll likely be a mix of Christian Colon and Kyle Farmer getting the slack at 2nd base. Neither Colon nor Farmer has actually struck particularly well in restricted plate looks this year.

Antone, on the other hand, has actually opened some eyes in his very first 2 trips in the Majors– one as a starter and one in relief. He’s started out 9 batters in 8 2/3 innings, permitting simply 2 runs. Reds fans will get to see more of him in the future, though …