Reds Not Planning To Sell At Trade Deadline

The Reds have actually won 3 straight video games to enhance to a 14-17 record, putting them one video game out of 2nd location (and an automated playoff berth) in the NL Central and one video game out of the NL wild card race. With the postseason still within reach, Cincinnati isn’t planning to sell any significant pieces by Monday’s trade deadline, and if anything will be deadline purchasers, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson (audio link) has the exact same info, with the appealing bit that “a Twins official” was just recently informed by the Reds that Trevor Bauer wasn’t going to be dealt. This would appear to suggest that Minnesota had some interest in Bauer, and might now turn their attention at another front-of-the-rotation type if Bauer isn’t on the marketplace.

Bauer will be a complimentary representative after the season, though moving him would deduct from a rotation that has actually so far been the Reds’ most significant strength. As for the remainder of the group, as Heyman puts it, the “Reds mainly need to get hitters and relievers to play to their abilities.” Eugenio Suarez, Mike Moustakas, Joey Votto, Shogo Akiyama, and Tucker Barnhart have all yet to warm up at the plate, while the battles of the typically reputable late-game duo of Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen have actually been a huge reason …