Reds’ Latest Round Of COVID-19 Testing Reportedly Comes Back Negative

The latest round of coronavirus testing for the Reds has actually returned negative, tweets MLB Network’sJon Heyman After one Cincinnati gamer was exposed Friday to have actually checked favorable for COVID-19, the rest of their weekend series with the Pirates was delayed. Fortunately, there’s no sign at this moment the infection has actually advanced beyond that gamer.

There is no particular schedule on the Reds’ go back to action, although Heyman keeps in mind that today’s tidy round of testing sets them up for a prospective resumption next week. MLB is naturally working out a lot of care in attempting to avert a possible massive break out. We have actually seen currently whens it comes to the Marlins and Cardinals how rapidly the infection can annihilating a clubhouse.