Reds Designate Cody Reed – MLB Trade Rumors

The Reds have actually designated left- hander Cody Reed for task, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer was amongst those to report. The club renewed righty Robert Stephenson in a matching relocation.

Reed, now 27, signed up with the Reds in the group’s 2015 trade with the Royals fixating rightyJohnny Cueto Reed debuted in the majors the next season, however he didn’t start genuinely making his mark in the bigs till 2018. Between then and last season, Reed tossed 49 1/3 innings of 3.65 ERA/3.59 FIP ball with 8.94 K/9, 2.92 BB/9 and an excellent 63.2 percent groundball rate. Reed wasn’t able to bring that success into this season, however, as he permitted 6 made work on 10 hits and 8 strolls (10 strikeouts) in 9 1/3 frames prior to the Reds rejected him. They’ll have a week to trade, release or send out Reed through waivers, though he runs out minors alternatives.

Stephenson, 27, made his sole look of the year July 25 prior to landing on the IL with a back injury. He was an essential part of the Reds’ bullpen in 2015, when he collected 64 2/3 frames of 3.76 ERA/3.63 FIP ball with 11.27 K/9 and 3.34 BB/9.