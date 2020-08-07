Reds Designate Brooks Raley For Assignment

The Reds revealed Thursday that they have actually designated left-hander Brooks Raley for assignment and remembered righty Jose De Leon from their alternate training website. Cincinnati likewise optioned 2nd baseman Josh VanMeter and righty Tejay Antone in order to fall to the requisite 28- gamer limitation that entered into result today.

Raley, 32, was chosen to the Reds’ major league lineup last month when the club designated Scott Schebler for assignment. He pitched in 4 video games with Cincinnati however yielded 4 operate on 5 hits and a number of strolls through 4 innings. Raley punched out 6 players however likewise put a disconcerting 3 batters in his short time with the Reds’ bullpen.

That fast stint significant Raley’s very first MLB action given that method back in 2013 with theCubs He invested the 2015-19 seasons pitching for the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization, for whom he assembled 910 2/3 frames of 4.13 AGE ball with averages of 7.5 strikeouts, 2.7 strolls and 0.9 crowning achievement per 9 innings pitched. Because of that prolonged run overseas, Raley still has simply 42 1/3 Major League frames under his belt. The Reds will have a week to trade him, launch him or position him on straight-out waivers.