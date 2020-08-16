Reds Claim Nick Williams – MLB Trade Rumors

The Reds have actually declared outfielder Nick Williams off waivers from the Phillies, as very first reported by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports and confirmed by Matt Breen of thePhiladelphia Inquirer Williams will join his brand-new club at the Reds’ alternate training area.

Williams, who played in 140 video games for the Phillies simply 2 years back, has actually rapidly been pressed out of favor in Philadelphia, thanks in part to the additions of Bryce Harper andAndrew McCutchen Last year, he made simply 112 plate looks for the Phillies and mostly stopped working to provide, putting together a frustrating.151/.196/.245 batting line.

Nonetheless, Williams handled strong production in his very first 2 huge- league seasons: Between 2018 and 2019 (which he dipped into ages 23 and 24), he struck 29 crowning achievement in 720 at- bats, publishing a. 269/.330/.446 slash line. He’s not far eliminated from that motivating start to his profession, and might definitely gain from a broadened function with a brand-new group.

Unfortunately, however, there’s no warranty that such a chance will can be found inCincinnati As discussed, he’ll start his Reds profession at the alternate training website and serve in a depth function, however with a number of existing corner outfield alternatives, playing time may be limited forWilliams Between Nicholas Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino, and others, …