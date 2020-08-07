Reds Add 3 To Player Pool

The Reds have actually included left-hander Brandon Finnegan, infielder Rece Hinds and outfielder TJ Friedl to their 60- guy player pool, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer tweets. All 3 gamers will report to the group’s alternate website.

While he was previously a high-end possibility whom the Reds obtained from the Royals in the groups’ 2015 Johnny Cueto smash hit, Finnegan hasn’t made a significant effect in the bigs. Finnegan tossed 172 innings of 3.98 PERIOD ball as a Red in 2016, however injuries have actually assisted cut him down ever since. He tossed simply 33 2/3 innings from 2017-18 and after that didn’t pitch at all in the majors last season. The Reds outrighted the 27- year-old back in April.

Both Hinds and Friedl rank amongst the Reds’ most appealing farmhands, as MLB.com puts the previous ninth in their system and the latter 22 nd. Hinds, simply 19 years of ages, was a second-round choice in 2019 who took a simple 10 plate looks in novice ball last season since of a quad injury. The 24- year-old Friedl has actually peaked at Double- A, where he batted.257/.353/.372 with 7 crowning achievement in 565 journeys to the plate from 2018-19