Reds 32-26 Waratahs: Two late penalties sees home side win in Super Rugby AU | Rugby Union News

Reds fly-half James O’Connor kicked a pair of late penalties to safe a 32-26 win and snap a seven-year dropping streak to the Waratahs, as skilled rugby returned to Australia on Friday after a three-month hiatus on account of COVID-19.

The Wallabies utility-back struck in the 76th minute after which once more in the ultimate play, giving the Reds victory after 11 successive defeats by their southern rivals and leaving home followers completely happy on the finish of a scrappy show from each groups.

The first match of Australia’s home ‘Super Rugby AU’ introduced a modest crowd to Lang Park, with teams of followers spaced aside in the terraces to keep up social distancing.

They noticed a prepared, if error-strewn contest, as gamers struggled to shake off the rust from a protracted break following the suspension of the broader Super Rugby competitors in March.

Law variations borrowed from rugby league to hurry up the sport ensured loads of operating rugby, as did ample dealing with errors, with a slew of counter-attacks sparked by passes discovering grass.

The Reds dominated early, surging to a 19-7 lead earlier than the half-hour mark when scrum-half Tate McDermott punished a dozy Waratahs defence by taking a fast faucet and bounding over.

Skipper Liam Wright and wing Filipo Daugunu had registered earlier tries for the home side.

Penalties on both side of the break stored the Waratahs in contact, although, and so they charged in entrance when jet-heeled full-back Jack Maddocks galloped over after an outstanding inside cross from flanker Lachlan Swinton.

No 8 Harry Wilson snatched again the lead for the Reds by diving over from a metre out however hotheaded prop Taniela Tupou threatened to undo the great work when he was sin-binned for a second late cost in the 67th minute.

Waratahs fly-half Will Harrison slotted a penalty from lengthy vary a minute later to stage the rating at 26-26.

But his staff mate Swinton strayed offside to permit O’Connor besides the winner and the Wallaby garnished the victory with a second penalty kick after the siren.