Redragon S107-BA Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Wired Mechanical Feel RGB LED Backlit Keyboard 3200 DPI Gaming Mouse for Windows PC (Keyboard Mouse Combo)

The Redragon Gaming Keyboard features; 7-color RGB Backlighting for all 104 keys and a close to perfect blend of features, functionality durability and comfort. The keyboard features an ergonomic design with quiet keys designed for longevity, durability and responsiveness. The keyboard has a solid ABS construction with laser etched keycaps. The keyboard keys offer a mechanical keyboard feel with less resistance and a short key travel, they require less work to type and still deliver precise tactile feedback for a Flawless Performance.

RGB KEYBOARD AND MOUSE COMBO The Redragon S107-BA includes RGB LED 104 Keys Backlit Mechanical Feel Computer Keyboard and Red LED Backlit Gaming Mouse. Ideal for PC marathon gaming sessions like League of Legends, Counter-Strike Steam, PUGB, Overwatch, Call of Duty or other First-Person Shooter

GAMER MOUSE Ergonomic Redragon Multi Color RGB LED Backlit Computer Gaming Mouse with Breathing Mode. (LED can be turned off) 3200 DPI (1000/1600/2400/3200 4 level DPI adjustment), 4000FPS, 10G ACC super-fast game engine 6 Button Gaming Mouse; 5 Buttons of the Mouse are programmable. Durable TEFLON feet pads for smooth accurate movements and contoured body for ultimate gaming control. Comes with 6-foot-long cable and a gold-plated corrosion free USB connector for a reliable connection

RGB BACKLIT GAMING KEYBOARD: 7 backlight color effects, 4 backlight brightness levels and adjustable breathing speed, the illumination can be completely turned off

ERGONOMIC DESIGNED COMPUTER KEYBOARD; waterproof, with 104 keys, 25 keys without conflict (n-Key Rollover), 12 multimedia keys. WIN key can be disabled for gaming. There is more, the Keyboard is not only good for gaming it also has great ergonomics and a space saving design delivering a pure, fluid typing experience. No matter how long you type or how intense your gaming marathons are, you are always comfortable. Comes with Full numeric keypad, 6-foot high-speed USB, cable and a corrosion free U

GAMING MOUSE AND KEYBOARD COMPATIBILITY: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, or Windows XP,Limited Mac OS keyboard support