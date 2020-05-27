RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi

RedmiE-book and Mi-branded laptops might launch in India anytime quickly, going by teasers from Xiaomi India’s management. While the corporate is but to make an official announcement, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain together with key colleagues have began teasing the brand new launch by their social media accounts. The RedmiE-book and Mi Notebook fashions have been lengthy anticipated in India. Xiaomi was even noticed getting a trademark for its RedmiE-book model in the nation earlier this 12 months.

Manu Kumar Jain and his colleagues have started posting their movies on Twitter to trace on the launch of Xiaomi’s new laptops in India. The movies additionally carry a hashtag #WhatsNextFromMi.

The movies posted do not give any readability about what’s incoming. Nevertheless, Marketing Lead for Mi model Sumit Sonal and Lead for Redmi Business Sneha Tainwala are amongst the important thing Xiaomi staff who’ve teased the brand new launch. This means that the corporate might have plans to launch new laptops underneath each Redmi and Mi manufacturers.

Last month, tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that Jain not too long ago intimated retailers concerning the launch of the RedmiE-book and Mi Notebook fashions in the nation quickly. Agarwal, nevertheless, famous that the chief did not present any concrete date or timeline for the launch.

Xiaomi has not but introduced its plans to enter the market of notebooks with its new fashions. However, the Chinese firm already secured a trademark for the RedmiE-book model that was noticed in January.

In China, Xiaomi has Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Air, and Mi Gaming Laptop as just a few laptops underneath the Mi model. The firm additionally not too long ago expanded its RedmiE-book lineup in the Chinese market by launching the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series-powered RedmiE-book 13, RedmiE-book 14, and RedmiE-book 16 fashions.

